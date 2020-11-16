5 essential accessories for holiday gift giving

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and also a time that can be stressful for some.

It’s the season of giving, and there’s nothing better than giving beautiful handcrafted gifts for the holiday season.

If you need some assistance with finding gifts for friends and family, we’ve got you covered.

Here are five timeless gifts you should consider giving this year.

1) A bracelet

Giving the gift of a bracelet is a great way to start someone’s jewelry collection, and you can add a little something extra and customize the gift with personalized charms.

2) A handbag

Leather handbags are in style, and a clutch or tote is always a great essential.

3) A wallet

If you are looking for a fun stocking stuffer, card cases with a key chain are ideal for all ages, along with a zip-around wallet.

4) Earrings

Finding the perfect set of earrings can be a great holiday gift, especially if you know if your loved one prefers hoop earrings, hooks or ear posts.

5) A ring

Yes, even rings are a hot commodity for holiday giving for all demographics. You could even go the extra step and get the ring engraved to make it personalized.

Looking for a one-stop-shop? James Avery Artisan Jewelry can help find gifts for everyone on your shopping list. The company, which helped provide the recommendations above, offers handcrafted earrings, bracelets, necklaces, holiday charms, pendants or rings for every season.

There are even personalized leather notepads available at participating locations.

“Safety is our priority, and we are encouraging customers to shop early, by appointment, online or using either of our two available pick-up services,” said a representative James Avery Artisan Jewelry.

The company offers two-day free shipping for online shopping. In-store appointments are available during the weekdays in November. If you are getting a personalized engraving, the deadline is Dec. 7.

