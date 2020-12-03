Holiday Recipe: Waldorf Salad with Pomegranate

SAN ANTONIO – Great holiday cooking doesn’t have to be unhealthy Chef Brian West knows how to make something nutritious and delicious try this twist on a Waldorf Salad.

Servings: 8

Yield: 2 quarts

Ingredients:

4 fluid ounces of Greek yogurt

1 fluid ounce mayonnaise

1 fluid ounce white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons of honey

salt + pepper to taste

5 ounces romaine lettuce

2 ounces red leaf lettuce

3 each celery, sliced

2 each apples, sliced

8 ounces red grape

4 ounces walnuts, chopped

2 ounces Pomegranate seeds

Directions:

Whisk together yogurt, mayo, vinegar, mustard, and honey, season to taste

Toss lettuce with 1/2 the dressing and arrange on platter

Top with celery, apples, grapes, walnuts

Drizzle with the rest of the dressing

Garnish with Pomegranate seeds

Check out more from Chef Brian West and find out how he can cater your holiday dinner