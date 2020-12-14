As seen on SA Live - Monday, December 14, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, holiday looks for kids, gift ideas with Mike’s favorite things and our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

But first, let’s settle something once and for all. What’s better: white or multicolor lights for the holidays? We want to see photos of your holiday lights! Post them on our social media pages @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and even more fun!

What's better: white or multicolor lights for the holidays? 🎄🤔 Share pics of your holiday lights! Look for your answers today from 1-2 p.m. on KSAT 12 & KSAT.com! Posted by SA Live on Monday, December 14, 2020

Mike is sharing his favorite things for gift ideas! Here’s the list:

Jen is gathering some great holiday cocktail recipes from Fischer & Wieser. It’s so easy, you just put a little jelly in it!

Fiona has a brand new edition of The Look for us with holiday fashion for kids at Trendy Little Rebelz.

Plus, The Cake Pop Guy shares tips and a deal for holiday cake pops, Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo, a worldwide vet who might just be the Sexiest Man Alive, Dr. Evan Antin, and more!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.