Become a Pizza Master

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a Pizzaiolo Party!

Volare Italian Restaurant has a new way for you to celebrate events at your home and turn pizza from a meal to an experience. Their new catering option brings all the ingredients, and even mini portable pizza ovens to you, so you can learn to be a pizza master. They bring a DIY pizza bar, that allows everyone to toss their own dough, top their pizza and cook it themselves. No more worrying about what toppings to get, everyone can make their own personal pizza. If you only interested in the pizza, you can also just sit back and watch as one of Volare’s own pizza master makes your own custom pizza.

This could be an innovative way for your family and friends to connect and still celebrate during difficult times.