Remodeling in the new year? 5 bathroom design trends to consider in 2021

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

While we are spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, updating our homes has become the hottest trend.

If you find yourself spending more time taking a hot shower or bath to retreat to or to relax, you may want to give the bathroom a facelift to fit your personal style.

From chic and modern to industrial and vintage, whatever your personal style may be, 2021 can be an opportune time for bathroom remodeling.

Ready to give your bathroom the refresh it deserves? Bath Expo and Window Expo have five bathroom trends to consider.

1. Look for marble patterns and bold colors.

The marble pattern will most definitely be having its moment in the spotlight this year. No two pieces are the same, which is a huge selling point to this unique design pattern. It pairs well with color, making it easy to update and freshen up throughout the years to come.

2. Opt for classic with a twist.

Creative and distinctive patterns are bringing new life to old, outdated bathrooms. Whether it’s for a shower or a tub, the new Herringbone Pattern is already a consumer favorite, according to Bath Expo. Similar to the classic, white subway tile look, it’s simple and standout all in one. This specific pattern goes great with matte black fixtures and gives a very modern look.

3. Bring the spa to your home.

Looking to bring in a spa-like feeling to your bathroom? Earth tones and stone patterns are a soft take on rustic modern, and are sure to complement any home. Bath Expo’s Jacuzzi and onyx solid-surface walls have a texturized, earthy feel to them -- sure to give off that relaxed, spa feel.

4. It’s all in the details.

One word: Accessories. Accessories, like grab bars, curtain rods, faucets and other fixtures, can give any bathroom a facelift and enhance the overall look. Bolder and darker colors, especially black with matte finishes, are what more homeowners are leaning toward this season. Is black matte not your style? Bath Expo offers a variety of options such as chrome, bronze, and brushed nickel. With so many choices, you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your unique style.

5. Sustainability and cleanliness.

Sustainability and cleanliness may mean different things to different people, but it’s something more people are striving for this year. Bath Expo’s solid surface product is infused with a powerful antimicrobial agent called SilverShield that prevents the growth of mold, mildew and bacteria. This agent makes any bath or shower easy to clean, which also means using less water.

Need new windows? Window Expo offers energy-efficient windows built just for Texas, that are completely customizable. They might even help you cut costs on your energy bill.

The company aims to provide the highest quality of products with superior installation and a phenomenal experience with the team, representatives said. To learn more, click or tap here.