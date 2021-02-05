As seen on SA Live - Friday, February 5, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a big game prediction, game day eats with David Elder, more from Matthew McConaughey, a romantic staycation for you and your sweetheart, Get Fit Friday game day fun and more.

It’s where the original buffalo wing was born, and it’s our Texas Eats preview today! Anchor Bar has game day deals for the family this weekend at its San Antonio and Schertz locations. Just mention SA Live to get your discount.

Texas movie star and Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey is back for another round of Celebrity Chat with our Jen Tobias-Struski! Check out the first part of the interview here, and check out his new book, “Greenlights,” here.

It’s a game day themed Get Fit Friday and Fiona is taking us to the next level with Joseph Brooks, of Next Level Personal Training. They’re going to take Mike through a fun workout-as-you-watch workout for the big game on Sunday.

Plus, big game tech to kick your game up a notch with Best Buy, two alpacas from Texas Party Animals make their game day winner predictions and Jen takes us out to a sweet retreat for you and your valentine at Hotel Valencia Riverwalk with its Tango in the Courtyard series.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12.