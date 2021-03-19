Grab a pint & sing-a-long

SAN ANTONIO – The Naggins - Anthony, Melinda, Shaine, Craig, James, Chuck & Roberto have been playing together for 5 years this St. Patrick’s Day. They perform traditional and not-so-traditional Irish music with a rock edge. They’re devoted to bringing “craic”, which is the Irish ideal of fun and enjoyment, wherever they go. Due to the pandemic, The Naggins don’t have any upcoming live performances ,but you can keep up with them on Facebook and they hope to get back on the stage very soon.

They did a special performance of “The Irish Rover” just for SA Live. It’s a folk song about the unfortunate end to a magnificent, but improbable, Irish sailing ship. Raise you mug and enjoy this sing-a-long version of “The Irish Rover.”