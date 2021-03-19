photo
Grab a pint & sing-a-long

The Naggins perform rock version of old Irish folk song - “The Irish Rover”

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

St. Patrick's Day
Music

SAN ANTONIOThe Naggins - Anthony, Melinda, Shaine, Craig, James, Chuck & Roberto have been playing together for 5 years this St. Patrick’s Day. They perform traditional and not-so-traditional Irish music with a rock edge. They’re devoted to bringing “craic”, which is the Irish ideal of fun and enjoyment, wherever they go. Due to the pandemic, The Naggins don’t have any upcoming live performances ,but you can keep up with them on Facebook and they hope to get back on the stage very soon.

They did a special performance of “The Irish Rover” just for SA Live. It’s a folk song about the unfortunate end to a magnificent, but improbable, Irish sailing ship. Raise you mug and enjoy this sing-a-long version of “The Irish Rover.”

The Naggins (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

