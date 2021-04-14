Expert provides tips on how to create an emergency preparedness plan at home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – After that late winter snowstorm and with the stormy spring season on the way, along with the pandemic, it’s important to have an emergency preparedness plan.

Dr. Rowland Reyna, founder of HealthTexas, has some tips on how best to put one together with your family.

“Nobody knew we’d have to prepare for a pandemic,” said Reyna. “Nobody knew that we would have a storm of the century. You have to be prepared for whenever you go off the grid, whenever you lose power, wherever you lose water, wherever, whenever you might lose gasoline.”

What you need in case of emergency:

Water: One gallon per person, per day.

Food: Non-perishable, easy to prepare.

Shelter: A safe, dry, warm place.

Supplies: Flashlights, batteries, antibacterial wipes or spray, toilet paper, soap, medicine for three days, feminine products, bucket with a tight lid, battery-operated radio.

Transportation: Always have gas in the car.

“Talk to your neighbors, talk to your children, make a plan,” Reyna said. “It’s important to think about these things.”

