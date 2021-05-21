The art of pilates: how it can work for everyone

SAN ANTONIO – Searching for a workout as summer approaches? Hope Pedraza with InBalance Studios shares more on the benefits of pilates.

“It’s adjustable for anyone, even if you have an injury,” Pedraza said.

If you’re intimidated by those pilates reformer machines, don’t be, Hope and her team can guide you in a session at their two San Antonio locations to get a full body workout, no matter what your fitness level is.

InBalance Studios also offers mat pilates, which incorporates a small pilates ball and a towel, the rest is all body strength.

The newest location is at 19338 Babcock Rd. in San Antonio.