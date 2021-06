Get Fit Friday: Get your kids active this summer with crossfit | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – You don’t have to be an adult to do CrossFit. Did you know you can start your kids on CrossFit as early as 7 years old?

CrossFit Virilis is offering summer sessions for kids. The workout is designed specifically for youngsters so they can stay active and healthy while school is out.

Watch the video above for details and to learn a few moves, and visit the CrossFit Virilis website to learn more about their workout programs.