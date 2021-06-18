Viva Fiesta! Get vaccinated and score a 2020-21 KSAT Fiesta medal

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Metro Health has an invitation for the community: Get a COVID-19 vaccine and receive one of the new KSAT Fiesta medals.

A free KSAT Fiesta medal will be given out during the Metro Health clinic this Monday to people who receive the vaccine.

The new medals will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 500 people vaccinated at the event.

There will be a KSAT12 medal, SA Live medal, Adam Caskey Thermometer Thursday medal, Texas Eats medal and Weather Authority.

Vaccination schedule:

Monday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mission Marque Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave.

Call 311 for testing, vaccine information and resources related to COVID-19. To learn more, click here.