Viva Fiesta! Get vaccinated and score a 2020-21 KSAT Fiesta medal

Metro Health has an invitation for the community: Get a COVID-19 vaccine and receive one of the new KSAT Fiesta medals.
A free KSAT Fiesta medal will be given out during the Metro Health clinic this Monday to people who receive the vaccine.
The new medals will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 500 people vaccinated at the event.
There will be a KSAT12 medal, SA Live medal, Adam Caskey Thermometer Thursday medal, Texas Eats medal and Weather Authority.
Vaccination schedule:
- Monday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mission Marque Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave.
Call 311 for testing, vaccine information and resources related to COVID-19. To learn more, click here.