Medicare annual enrollment period kicks off with new coverage plans to consider

Medicare eligibility and benefits are an important topic, especially during the month of October

Medicare eligibility and benefits are an important topic, especially during the month of October

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Medicare enrollment and benefits are an important topic, especially Friday since the annual enrollment period for Medicare started.

It’s important to know when you’re eligible, what benefits are covered and what plan will work best for you.

Martha Rodriguez, executive director of Medicare Plans and network management at Community First Health Plans, explained some of the Medicare coverage to look out for in the Medicare Advantage Plan.

What does Medicare cover and who is eligible?

“Medicare is the federal insurance program for individuals who are 65 and older or who are younger than 65, but who have a medical disability, such as in stage renal disease. Medicare has typically split into two parts -- Part A, which is hospitalization, and Part B, which is outpatient services with providers and specialty care.”

Ad

Takeaway: Medicare is a medical insurance program provided by the federal government for American citizens and other qualifying U.S. residents who are over the age of 65 as well as those with specific disabilities.

When is Medicare Open Enrollment and what is Medicare Advantage?

The Medicare open enrollment period starts Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. Medicare Advantage is a Medicare product that is offered by private insurance companies, and it offers what traditional Medicare Part B and Part B. But additionally, many of the plans offer the prescription drug benefit, as well as supplemental benefits such as dental, vision and hearing services.

Takeaway: The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) for 2022 is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2021.

What does the Community First Alamo Plan offer?

“Community First Medicare Advantage Alamo Plan is our signature Medicare Advantage plan, which is going to be offered in the Bear County area. We will offer everything that traditional Medicare offers, as well as the prescription drug formulary benefit. It’s going to have a zero deductible and we’re going to have vision, dental hearing services as well as transportation to and from medical appointments and over-the-counter drug card and meal benefits for individuals after they have been in the hospital.”

Ad

Takeaway: See below in the PDF chart from Community First Health Plans on different types of Medicare options.

To learn more about Community First Health Plans, click or tap here. Make an appointment here.