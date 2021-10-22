‘COVID Booster Vaccine Live Q&A’ set for Oct. 29

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you need to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

AARP is providing information, advocacy and resources to help older people and caregivers protect themselves from the coronavirus.

The nonprofit is a trusted resource for connecting Americans ages 50 and older with information about vaccines, where the community can decide what’s best for themselves and their families.

Dr. Anita K. Kurian, assistant director for Metro Health in partnership with AARP Texas explains the latest news about vaccines and boosters.

What’s the latest?

“Studies have suggested waning immunity in some populations of fully vaccinated, meaning, once you received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of J&J, the protection against the virus will decrease over time,” Kurian said. “The booster doses are intended to boost the protection against the virus that may increase over time, and it is important for continued protection against this COVID-19 disease. Currently, there is a single booster dose for the Pfizer vaccine, which has been recommended, and we have been administering that since the last week of September. And these booster doses from Pfizer are recommended for anybody at least six months after the completion of the two doses.”

Who’s eligible for booster shots?

According to AARP, adults 65 and older and people ages 18 and up with underlying health conditions or who work or live in settings that put them at high risk for COVID-19 exposure are eligible for a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.

People 18 and up who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster dose at least two months after the first shot. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna, distinct from boosters, are available for specific immunocompromised people, including organ transplant recipients and certain cancer patients. If you’re immunocompromised and think you may be eligible for a third shot, the CDC recommends talking with your health care provider.

Where can I get vaccinated?

AARP mentions online eligible individuals can get the COVID-19 vaccine at certain retail pharmacies, including CVS (and some of its Target-based pharmacies), H-E-B, Walgreens and Walmart, with some sites accepting walk-ins.

If you have more COVID-19 vaccine questions, AARP is hosting a COVID Booster Vaccine Live Q&A on Friday, Oct. 29 with Dr. Kurian at noon on the AARP Facebook page.

There will also be a drive-thru Pfizer booster shot clinic at the Alamodome from Wednesday, Oct. 27 to Friday, Oct. 29 from noon to 8 p.m.

AARP, the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, says it’s dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. The group works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families, such as health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment.

You can find AARP’s coronavirus resources at aarp.org/coronavirus and in Spanish at aarp.org/elcoronavirus.