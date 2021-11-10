As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 10, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, get ready to get smashed, with burgers! Mark Villarreal, owner of Last Place Burgers is here to show us what sets his burgers apart from the rest. You can try Last Place Burgers starting at noon, this Saturday, November 13, at Tony’s Siesta located at 206 Brooklyn avenue.

With Veteran’s Day coming up, we have a Deal Of The Day to share with you from Vegan Pizza and Ice Cream.

Plus, Robert Trejo from Zoomagination is bringing some animals for a wild time!

Then, we head on over to the Briscoe Western Art Museum to check out the Yanaguana Indian Arts Celebration, a free one-day festival celebration of Native American culture that helped shape San Antonio.

Also, cheers to a round of happy hour drinks from Perry’s Steakhouse!

