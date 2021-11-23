Nonprofit to host annual ‘A Wonderland Christmas,’ Snowball 5K/1K this holiday season

Morgan’s Wonderland annual Snowball 5K/1K is happening on Saturday, Dec. 18, where the world’s first ultra-accessible, fully inclusive nonprofit theme park transforms into a winter wonderland.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Calling all runners, walkers and strollers, this holiday season, you can move to promote inclusion!

Morgan’s Wonderland annual Snowball 5K/1K is happening on Saturday, Dec. 18, where the world’s first ultra-accessible, fully inclusive nonprofit theme park transforms into a winter wonderland.

“COVID really closed us down in 2020,” the group said. “We were able to have a virtual Snowball and deliver Christmas outside the park, but we are truly so joyful that our Wonderland Christmas experience is back and our Snowball 5K/1K is accepting registrations.”

Guests can also expect holiday shows, Christmas light displays, and pictures with Santa during Morgan’s Wonderland “A Wonderland Christmas” on select evenings from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23.

During this event, guests can enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and warm cookies as they explore the park and enjoy their favorite rides and attractions.

Ad

Even the Santas at Morgan’s Wonderland go through an inclusion training class, where they learn everything from sign language, to, most importantly, how to use an accessible chair to create memorable photos.

Every snowball registrant will receive a voucher good for free admission to the “A Wonderland Christmas” evening entertainment spectacle, valid for one night on Dec. 18-23.

To learn more about Morgan’s Wonderland, click or tap here.