As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Out of this world summer camps, sneaky STEM learning + delicious charcuterie!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, our summer fun week continues with a visit to the Scobee Education Center at San Antonio College to check out their summer camps for kids!

Plus, activities to educate your kids during summer break, without them even knowing that they are learning. San Antonio Charter Moms share summer STEM activities for kids and help you find the best school for your kids this fall.

Then, the folks from Qiru Charcuterie are here with lots of meat and cheeses! We fill you in on their charcuterie board workshops and events.

There’s a new cocktail bar with Asian inspiration for some summer sips, we cheers to Dash Bar & Lounge!

Also, work it all off with strength based workouts that pack a punch from MADabolic La Cantera Heights.

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

