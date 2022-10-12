World-class linear park to debut upgrades as first phase nears completion

The San Pedro Creek Culture Park will undergo four phases total as a part of the improvement project. In partnership with San Antonio River Authority.

SAN ANTONIO – San Pedro Creek Culture Park is a one-of-a-kind urban greenspace on the western edge of downtown San Antonio. The park officially debuted to the public on May 5, 2018.

The world-class linear park is the result of a joint effort by Bexar County, the San Antonio River Authority and the City of San Antonio to transform San Pedro Creek into a restored natural creek habitat and greenspace, while also serving as a flood mitigation project.

The San Pedro Creek Culture Park weaves public art and architectural design into historic preservation, flood control, water quality and ecosystem restoration.

The Culture Park will encompass a total of four phases, with three segments in Phase 1. With Segment 1 complete, the second and third segment will be open to the public on Friday, Oct. 14.

Economic impact

The project is estimated to catalyze a $1.5 billion economic impact by creating 2,100 new housing units, 1,428 new downtown employees, 7,300 new downtown residents, 150% increase in new property value and $225 million in ad valorem tax revenue.

Flood mitigation

By deepening and widening the existing channel and replacing the eight street bridges, the project will contain the 100-year floodplain within the San Pedro Creek banks.

Water quality

Through the use of low-impact development features including bio swales, aquatic plantings and the removal of floatables, the project will advance water quality and ensure the sustainability of our biotic habitats.

Cultural linkages

The project will celebrate and express the culture, history and natural qualities of Bexar County through a series of temporary and permanent artwork, artistic treatments, interpretative signage, performances and interactive exhibits.

To commemorate the completion of Phase 1 of San Pedro Creek Culture Park, the San Antonio River Authority will host a celebration Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Oct. 16. The celebration will include entertaining activities and performances for all ages to enjoy.

