Toyota to conduct on-site job fair at facility in San Antonio

If interested in a career in manufacturing or the auto industry, then Toyota in San Antonio might have opportunities for you.

On Saturday, a job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Toyota facility, located at 1 Lone Star Pass.

Suppliers will be conducting on-site interviews at the facility, and those interested are asked to bring a resume.

The Toyota Tundra and Sequoia are built at the facility.

Visit this website to learn more about the fair and potential pay and benefits, or to find out more information on other opportunities at the facility.