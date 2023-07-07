81º

As Seen on SA Live - Friday, July 7, 2023

Superhero Comic Con & Car Show, ‘Prank Panel’, ‘Insidious: The Red Door’, kids eat free at Freebirds & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

We're at the Superhero Comic Con & Car Show! (Pexels, Pexels 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we travel to the Superhero Comic Con & Car Show, chat with Johnny Knoxville from “Prank Panel, “Insidious: The Red Door” comes out today, kids eat free at Freebirds and more.

We take the hero’s journey to the Superhero Comic Con & Car Show happening this weekend, where you can meet your favorite supers and check out some sweet rides.

The new “Insidious” movie releases today and star Patrick Wilson talks to us about making his directorial debut.

“The Prank Panel” premieres its second episode on Sunday and we get a chance to chat with one of the hosts, Johnny Knoxville, about the best ways to pull a prank on your friends and family.

We find the best way to kick off the weekend with Fredericksburgers’ mouthwatering traditional burgers.

Freebirds World Burrito is offering a Kids Eat Free deal on Sundays when you purchase an adult entree.

There are a ton of fun events happening around San Antonio this weekend, including:

