As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, July 13, 2023

Actor and San Antonio native, Jesse Borrego excited about the 44th CineFestival.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with some of the stars at the 44th annual CineFestival! Plus, summer cake pops, coffee and pinball and more.

CineFestival San Antonio is going on now through Sunday at Guadalupe Theater! Jen chats with Jesse Borrego, Valente Rodriguez and Jeffrey Rivas today on the show.

Have you ever been to What’s Brewing? They don’t just serve and roast coffee -- they host pinball tournaments, too! We’re tasting their new summer menu and playing some old-school pinball games.

Chef Mary Lou Davis from “Hell’s Kitchen” is back and it’s her birthday! To celebrate, she’ll be sharing a recipe anyone can make from her online series, Geeks and Grubs.

David Elder takes us to a new Mediterranean restaurant at the Pearl called Ladino in a tasty second helping of Texas Eats.

Those beautiful summer floral arrangements can last a whole lot longer. We’ll get tips from Bloom + Stem.

What’s summer without some treats? Cosmic Cakery is making some out-of-this-world ice cream cake pops!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.