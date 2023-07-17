85º

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, July 17, 2023

Bounce houses for toddlers, 7 Brew coffee, sunblock makeup tips, 20% off back-to-school items & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
Make your toddler's party shine with bounce houses from Sotfplay SA.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we have Softplay SA’s bounce houses for toddlers, 7 Brew coffee, sunblock makeup tips from Eye Candy Boutique, 20% off back-to-school items and more.

Softplay SA has the perfect bounce house to make your toddler’s next party the event of the season.

Looking for more than just coffee? 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee’s got the answer with their unique coffee, shakes, and energy drinks.

Jessica Serna from My Curly Adventures gives us great spots in Texas to beat the heat this summer.

If you’re a teacher or a college student, as well as a Target Circle Rewards Member, you can get 20% off your entire purchase when buying back-to-school products. Click here to learn more.

Eye Candy Boutique brings in great sunblock tips as well as safe makeup brands to wear in the heat.

Get your Happy Space green with these cute houseplants from Plant Shoppe.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email