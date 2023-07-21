As Seen on SA Live - Barbie Fun - Friday, July 21, 2023

Have you made your Barbie Movie posted in the Barbie generator yet?

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a Barbie World - we’re just living in it.

Today on SA Live, Jen and Mike become TV Host Barbie and TV Host Ken, taking us on a tour of all the Barbie fun, treats, accessories and more in San Antonio this weekend.

You can’t have Barbie fun without a pink party, and TV Host Barbie takes us to Bar America for a sneak peek at their Barbie brunch! There will be photo ops, fun, local vendors, cocktails, brunch and more at this event planned by Hey Sugar.

Of course, Barbie wouldn’t be caught dead at a party without accessories, and that’s where Natazia Natazia comes in! We give you an up-close look at her Barbie-inspired line.

Don’t forget the Barbie treats! Slice of Wednesday is baking up pink dreams for Barbies all over the city, and we’re trying them today on the show.

You can also find a fresh batch of Barbie conchas this afternoon at Panifico Bake Shop, and pink lattes today at Folklores Coffee House.

Grab Skipper and Midge and head down to the Barbie Blowout Dance Party tomorrow! It’s taking place at Deco Ballroom & Event Center at Wonderland of the Americas! Click here for more info.

Barbie is magical, and so are the talented illusionists at The Magicians Agency Theatre! They’re giving us a preview of their Day of Magic coming up on Aug. 5.

