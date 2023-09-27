As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 27, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with Tacos Al Carbon who was just visited by Wemby, Rooster Crow Baker has fall desserts, we’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with handmade gifts from Bonita Vida, Second Pitch Beer is bringing Oktoberfest brews & chews + Olla Express Cafe has traditional Mexican coffee recipes.

What scares you the most? Send in your comment here and you might see it later in the show.

Tacos Al Carbon -- a local food truck that recently got a brick-and-mortar restaurant -- joins us to talk about how they were just visited by Victor Wembanyama.

If you’re looking for fall desserts, we sample some fall desserts from Rooster Crow Bakery, which was named Best Pies in San Antonio.

Bonita Vida is a gift shop where you can find handmade Mexican gifts and our Jen Tobias-Struski takes us there to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Second Pitch Beer is known for their award-winning craft beers and they’re bringing some in to pair with German food from Huftgold Food Truck just in time for Oktoberfest.

We’re exploring Olla Express Cafe’s new location and we get a taste of their traditional Mexican coffee recipes perfect for the fall season.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.