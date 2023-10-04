As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, October 4, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, save those pumpkins! San Antonio Cactus and Xerophyte Society can help you turn them into refreshed plant holders with succulents and moss!

It’s Mad Science Monday! The experts from Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio show us how to make any Halloween celebration glow.

Sheer Celebrations joins us with their cookie decorating kits perfect for the spooky season!

Make those Halloween decorations last with tips from Princess and the Monkey Home Decor.

Want to go to a creepy doll museum? There’s one right here in San Antonio, the Forgotten Dollhouse Museum! Fiona takes us there.

Plus, some wicked delicious confections from Sweet T’s Treats!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.