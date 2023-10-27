As seen on SA Live - Friday, October 27, 2023

We're taking you to Dia De Los Muertos at Hemisfair!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Chris Perez chats about his new pizza, Jen takes us to Dia De Los Muertos at Hemisfair, we host a pumpkin decorating competition, Cupcake Tesoro has Halloween sweets and more.

Grammy Award-winning musician Chris Perez joins us to chat about his team-up with Pizza Patron and his very own pizza!

Our Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us to Dia De Los Muertos at Hemisfair where you can celebrate for free this Saturday and Sunday with vendors, fun activities and even a fashion show! KSAT will air a special broadcast on November 1 that you can watch here.

If you’re looking for sweets, Cupcake Tesoro is bringing is delicious-themed desserts to kick off the celebration for Halloween, Dia De Los Muertos and the Paw Patrol live show!

Light Work 316 joins us to make DIY Paw Patrol crafts perfect for your little helper and you can join them for their annual Let Your Little Christmas Lights SHINE fundraiser featuring the movie “Elf”, snacks and local artisans where you name the price for your ticket.

The Puerto Rican Heritage Society will be hosting their biennial Puerto Rican Festival this Sunday at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium to celebrate Puerto Rican culture through the arts.

