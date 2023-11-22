As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 22, 2023

What are you thankful for? Let us know at https://www.ksat.com/sa-live/poll/.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, turkey two ways, holiday shopping at the Peddler’s Jingle Mingle Marketplace, Thanksgiving games and more.

Adrian Davila from Davila’s BBQ shows us how to make sure your turkey is a smoke show at your Thanksgiving dinner.

Plus, we learn another method for cooking a turkey, spatchcocking, from “So Much Food” blogger Jenny Goycochea-Marker.

Need something fun to do with the kids from things you already have lying around the house? We’ll show you three fun games and a treat idea from Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina.

Got leftover sweet potatoes or apple pie filling? Cakes Couture is here to help create some delicious desserts from those leftovers.

The Peddler’s Jingle Mingle Marketplace is coming to Fredericksburg this Friday through Sunday! Get your tickets here, and don’t forget to use the code KSAT for 30 percent off.

