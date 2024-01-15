As Seen on SA Live - Martin Luther King Jr. Day Special - Monday, January 15, 2024

We get a sneak peek at the "TINA: The Tina Turner Musical."

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lives on. Plus, the Queen of Rock & Roll gets the Broadway treatment and we shine a spotlight on some local Black-owned businesses.

Fiona catches up with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, about the 15-year-old’s new book, “We Dream a World: Carrying the Light from My Grandparents, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.”

It’s rolling, rolling into San Antonio... “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical” comes to the Majestic Theatre! We have a preview for you.

Mona Cuisine LLC is cooking up something yummy for Valentine’s Day. How you can hire this private traveling chef for a date night you’ll never forget.

The deals keep coming! We see inside The Carmel Soap Company’s North Side shop, where you can get 15 percent off with code “SALIVE.”

Mark’s Outing has been an East Side staple for delicious burgers for years, and we give you a taste.

Jen takes us to Mr. A. Ok’s Kitchen, where they cook up soul food that doesn’t just taste good - it’s good for you.

We also hear music from the Sam Houston High School Marching Band!

