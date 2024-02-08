68º
As seen on SA Live - SA Live Rodeo Special - Thursday, February 8, 2024

It’s the SA Live Rodeo Special! We’re celebrating the rodeo turning 75 with a look at the delicious food, horse events, mutton busting & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

It's the SA Live Rodeo Special! (San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s the SA Live Rodeo Special! We’re celebrating the rodeo turning 75 with a look at the delicious food at Fajita Corral, the Freeman Coliseum is hosting horse events, we check out mutton busting & more.

What’s your favorite part of the rodeo? Share your pictures here and you might see them later in the show!

We’re taking you to The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, where they’re celebrating 75 years!

Mike Osterhage and Fiona Gorostiza check out the Fajita Corral to sample just some of the delicious dishes you can try.

Bustin’ in the Barn is a favorite among family events and Jen Tobias learns how you can sign up.

Meanwhile, Mike and Fiona mosey on over to the Freeman Coliseum where they’re gearing up for the fun horse events.

Jen meets some furry athletes who will be competing in this year’s dog show.

Plus, we chat with Cody Davenport, executive director and CEO of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, about the history of this event and the impact it has on our students and the city!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

