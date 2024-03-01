As seen on SA Live - Friday, March 1, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., celebrate the women in your life! Plus, a new Mexican restaurant, adorable pups looking for homes and how to unplug for a relaxing break from devices.

It’s Women’s History Month and we want to see your shout-outs to the women in your life! Comment and share your photos here, and you might see it later in the show!

Recommended Videos

Mi Gente Comida Y Cantina is taking over a beloved Mexican restaurant in the Medical Center and we check out their wild menu.

Princess and the Monkey Home Decor joins us to chat about National Unplugged Day and some habits you can use to take a break from your devices.

We meet adorable pups from The Cocker Spaniel Rescue of Austin & San Antonio who are looking for foster homes!

This chef has more than a million followers on social media and we check out her amazing vegan tacos with a secret ingredient.

With the weather heating up, here are some fun events to do around San Antonio this weekend:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.