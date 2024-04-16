As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 16, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, La Semana Alegre comes back to San Antonio featuring Chris Perez, we check out some pro wrestling events this weekend, Fiesta’s Taste of the Republic has delicious dishes and enjoy Mexican fare from Frida Kalorie.

La Semana Alegre is coming back to the Alamo City! This reimagined concert series will be at Hemisfair Apr. 25 and 26 and we’re chatting with Grupo Metal, featuring Chris Perez. Click here for ticket info.

Frida Kalorie is a family-owned business that makes fresh Mexican fare and you can celebrate Fiesta with their kekas, adult muffins and tres leches-in-a-jar.

Mission Pro Wrestling is a female-focused organization established by Thunder Rosa and you can see their biggest show of the year -- Mission Pro Mania -- this Saturday at 6 p.m. or stream it here.

Still need more time in the ring? Head over to Wrestling Shop Trademark & Collectibles where they celebrate all things wrestling. Plus, don’t miss their pro wrestling event Saturday at 1 p.m.

If you’re a foodie, don’t miss Fiesta’s Taste of the Republic! More than a dozen local chefs are teaming up to interpret this year’s “Six Food Republics of Texas” and Chef Brian West shows us how to make one signature dish.

.SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the entire show in the video below.