As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 17, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Alamo Heights Night is a pre-Fiesta event for the whole family, Fiesta royalty joins us, we preview a revamped music festival, Alamo Biscuit Co. will be at Taste of the Medical Center, WEBB Party is the city’s biggest LGBT+ event of the year and we have places to get your Fiesta finds.

If you’re looking for a family-friendly, pre-Fiesta event, we get a preview of Alamo Heights Night, and try inflatable axe throwing from Games2U.

More Fiesta royalty is on the way! The Charro Queen, Annika Chapa Primera, about her responsibilities and the Day in Old Mexico events taking place next week.

La Semana Alegre is coming back to the Alamo City! This reimagined concert series will be at Hemisfair Apr. 25 and 26 and we’re chatting with one of their vendors Very That. Click here for ticket info.

Taste of the Medical Center is tonight and Alamo Biscuit Co. makes one of the dishes you can find there.

WEBB Party is a Fiesta event that’s also the city’s biggest LGBT+ event of the year and we learn how this event supports the San Antonio AIDS Foundation.

Still looking for last-minute Fiesta finds? We’ve rounded up a few places that can help you out:

