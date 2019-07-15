Best empanadas in San Antonio!

SAN ANTONIO - If Guy Fieri speaks highly about it, you better believe its one of the tastiest things out there. Norah Saleh, co-owner of Fat Tummy Empanadas, shares what makes this Argentinian-based food truck worth talking about.

Saleh started making empanadas in 2013 and has brought traditional Argentinian flavor to San Antonio ever since. Made from scratch with only the freshest ingredients and stuffed with just about everything from chocolate to cheese, these empanadas succeed at being unlike any other.

For those with a sweet tooth, Fat Tummy Empanadas takes dulce de leche, an Argentinan-favored delight paired with pancakes and bread, and stuffs it into a classic empanada for a dessert you didn't know you needed until now.

For those looking for something more savory, the humita empanada is a favorite by many, including Guy Fieri. This empanada is stuffed with sofrito, a combination of onions, green and red peppers and various spices, as well as a hearty corn and cheese filling.

One trick with making empanadas is circling water drops with your fingers along the edge of the dough before pressing, which helps to seal the edges together while the empanada bakes in the oven.

Fat Tummy Empanadas is rated the best empanada restaurant in San Antonio and appeared on Guy Fieri's Food Network series, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," last year.

Fat Tummy Empanadas' brick-and-mortar store is located at 2922 W. Commerce St. For more information on how to bring these top-rated empanadas to your next event, visit the company's website.

