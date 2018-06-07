Father's Day Fun and Gifts!

SAN ANTNONIO - Father's Day is quickly approaching and Mike Avila of DadEncyclopedia.com will make sure you have plenty of gift ideas that will be perfect for any Dad's liking.

He brought a wide variety of gifts from grilling and sports to home improvement:

18pc Stainless Steel BBQ Tool Set – JCPenney.com

(this great set features everything you need to be the king of the grill. From the spatula to the basting brush, skewers and corn cob holders. And it comes in a stylish case, all for under 70 dollars)

(this great set features everything you need to be the king of the grill. From the spatula to the basting brush, skewers and corn cob holders. And it comes in a stylish case, all for under 70 dollars) Shave Starter Set – DollarShaveClub.com

(Order dad a subscription to Dollar Shave Club – a great and easy way to help him stay well-groomed. It's easy too. You can get a box every month with new razors and their Shaving Butter, or you can adjust how often you get a shipment and replace products too)

(Order dad a subscription to Dollar Shave Club – a great and easy way to help him stay well-groomed. It's easy too. You can get a box every month with new razors and their Shaving Butter, or you can adjust how often you get a shipment and replace products too) Get him a nice blazer and some stylish shirts, like these floral pattern button-downs. Mens Wearhouse has all sorts of items for him. Nothing is easier than getting dad a gift card from there and letting him go upgrade his wardrobe

If he's a runner, the new Adidas Ultra Boost sneakers are incredibly light and sturdy for a daily jog– DicksSportingGoods.com

Also, send your dad to Dick's sporting goods and let him try the new Tommy Armour Men's Driver. It'll help him lower his handicap on the links

Marvel Thor Hammer Took Set – ThinkGeek.com

(greatest tool set EVER. Feel like a superhero whenever you use this 44-piece took kit designed like Thor's hammer Mjolnir. It may not stop Thanos, but it will help you fix the leaky faucet)

(greatest tool set EVER. Feel like a superhero whenever you use this 44-piece took kit designed like Thor's hammer Mjolnir. It may not stop Thanos, but it will help you fix the leaky faucet) For the Dad who likes to entertain at home …. Buchanan's Special Reserve Whiskey – BuchanansWhiskey.com (the perfect Father's Day gift. Great whiskey to enjoy at home with friends, and versatile. You can enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or use it in a Whiskey Sour or Old-Fashioned.)

It's always nice to treat Dad to a good meal, too.

Fleming's Steakhouse – Flemingssteakhouse.com

(Flemings Steakhouse is the perfect place to have your special Father's Day meal…its located at the Quarry Market)

So don't panic last minute and head over to DadEncyclopedia.com toay!