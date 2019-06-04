SA Live

Make your own summer mask & scrub

Natural, organic & vegan DIY products by Organically Bath & Beauty

By Diana Winters - Executive Producer, SA Live

SAN ANTONIO - What should you use to protect your skin from free radicals during the summer? Kela Nabors, owner of Organically Bath & Beauty, has the answers!

Watch the video above to learn how to make your own summer mask and scrub.

Organically Bath & Beauty has a new location at 11854 Wurzbach Rd. where DIY bath bomb summer camps will take place. The camps will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon on the following dates:

• June 17-21
• June 24-28
• July 8-12
• July 15-19

