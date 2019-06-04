Make your own summer mask & scrub

SAN ANTONIO - What should you use to protect your skin from free radicals during the summer? Kela Nabors, owner of Organically Bath & Beauty, has the answers!

Watch the video above to learn how to make your own summer mask and scrub.

Organically Bath & Beauty has a new location at 11854 Wurzbach Rd. where DIY bath bomb summer camps will take place. The camps will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon on the following dates:

• June 17-21

• June 24-28

• July 8-12

• July 15-19

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.