Check out the NEW Gonzaba Medical Group location

SAN ANTONIO - Gonzaba Medical Group has been taking care of San Antonio for decades, and now its brand-new, state-of-the-art Northwest Medical Center is now open!

Urgent care is already open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"It’s a one-stop shop for all your primary care needs under one roof," said Dagmar Lozano, medical administrator at Gonzaba Medical Group.

Tuesday, May 22 at 5:30 p.m.

7219 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX 78251

"We have a huge responsibility to take care of our seniors in San Antonio," Lozano said. "Dr. Bill has a phenomenal amount of compassion and generosity for our community to help and take care of our seniors."

Gonzaba Medical Group also provides transportation services for patients.

"Whatever is needed, we will make it happen," Lozano said.

For more information, visit Gonzaba.com or call 210-921-3800.

