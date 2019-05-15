HealthTexas: What you need to know about vitamins, supplements

SAN ANTONIO - While you're working on your summer body, what about your summer health?

Dr. Kristi Clark, president and CEO of HealthTexas Medical Group, is here to answer viewers' questions about the importance of vitamins and supplements.

How important are daily vitamins?

"Vitamins are a good supplement and good insurance plan against your regular diet," said Clark. "I think overall a good multivitamin is good practice to make sure you get all the micronutrients that your body needs."

At what age should you start taking vitamins?

"Children don't really need vitamins if they are growing normally and they are active," said Clark. "Once you feel like you've gotten to a point in your life when you aren't getting all the fruits and vegetables, you should probably consider start taking vitamins."

How do you know which brand or type of vitamin or supplement is best for you?

"It's very important to know that vitamins and supplements are not regulated by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration)," said Clark. "Go with what your physician says and if they have a favorite brand."

