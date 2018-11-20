RECIPE: Mashed Cauliflower Pumpkin

Did you know that cauliflower and pumpkin are lower in carbohydrates compared to white potatoes?
Cauliflower is high in fiber and pumpkin is high in vitamin C and vitamin A.
Mashed cauliflower pumpkin recipe:
- 1 frozen bag of cauliflower 16 oz
- 8 oz of pumpkin puree
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
Directions:
- Cook cauliflower according to package directions, drain to remove excess water
- Put cauliflower into food processor with pumpkin puree, cream, butter, salt amd garlic powder
- Puree until smooth
Information courtesy of University Health System.
