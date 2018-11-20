RECIPE: Mashed Cauliflower Pumpkin

Did you know that cauliflower and pumpkin are lower in carbohydrates compared to white potatoes?

Cauliflower is high in fiber and pumpkin is high in vitamin C and vitamin A.

Mashed cauliflower pumpkin recipe:

1 frozen bag of cauliflower 16 oz

8 oz of pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons heavy cream

2 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons garlic powder

Directions:

Cook cauliflower according to package directions, drain to remove excess water

Put cauliflower into food processor with pumpkin puree, cream, butter, salt amd garlic powder

Puree until smooth

For more healthy recipes from University Health System, visit universityhealthsystem.com or call 210-358-4000.

Check out Dr. Illuri's children's cookbook called, "Can I Have a Treat" at doctorspantry.org.

Information courtesy of University Health System.

