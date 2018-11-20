SA Live Featured Clip

RECIPE: Mashed Cauliflower Pumpkin

Healthy Thanksgiving recipe provided by Dr. Vidhya llluri

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

Did you know that cauliflower and pumpkin are lower in carbohydrates compared to white potatoes?

Cauliflower is high in fiber and pumpkin is high in vitamin C and vitamin A. 

Mashed cauliflower pumpkin recipe:

  • 1 frozen bag of cauliflower 16 oz
  • 8 oz of pumpkin puree
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder

Directions:

  • Cook cauliflower according to package directions, drain to remove excess water
  • Put cauliflower into food processor with pumpkin puree, cream, butter, salt amd garlic powder
  • Puree until smooth 

For more healthy recipes from University Health System, visit universityhealthsystem.com or call 210-358-4000.

Check out Dr. Illuri's children's cookbook called, "Can I Have a Treat" at doctorspantry.org

 

 

Information courtesy of University Health System.

