Summer FUN at The DoSeum

SAN ANTONIO - Sun's out, fun's out!
It's a perfect time to visit The DoSeum with the kids this summer.
Special promotion at The DoSeum for summer:
Now through Aug. 11, guests can receive $5 off general admission every day after 4 p.m.
- Not valid with any other promotions or discounts
- Does not apply to online ticket purchases
(Must purchase tickets in person to receive discount)
Upcoming events at The DoSeum:
Dream It Make It Contest
Date: Saturday, July 14 (Every Saturday in July)
Time: 11:00 a.m. - noon
Location: Dream Tomorrow Today at The DoSeum
Maker Workshops
- Date: Friday, July 20
- Time: 4 - 5 p.m.
- Location: Innovation Station at The DoSeum
- Open for children ages 6-11
For more information, visit thedoseum.org or call 210-212-4453.
Information courtesy of The DoSeum.
