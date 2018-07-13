Summer FUN at The DoSeum

SAN ANTONIO - Sun's out, fun's out!

It's a perfect time to visit The DoSeum with the kids this summer.

Special promotion at The DoSeum for summer:



Now through Aug. 11, guests can receive $5 off general admission every day after 4 p.m.

Not valid with any other promotions or discounts

Does not apply to online ticket purchases

(Must purchase tickets in person to receive discount)

Upcoming events at The DoSeum:

Dream It Make It Contest



Date: Saturday, July 14 (Every Saturday in July)

Time: 11:00 a.m. - noon

Location: Dream Tomorrow Today at The DoSeum

Maker Workshops



Date: Friday, July 20

Time: 4 - 5 p.m.

Location: Innovation Station at The DoSeum

Open for children ages 6-11

For more information, visit thedoseum.org or call 210-212-4453.

Information courtesy of The DoSeum.

