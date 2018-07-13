SA Live Featured Clip

Summer FUN at The DoSeum

Receive $5 off general admission every day after 4 p.m. through Aug. 11

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Sun's out, fun's out!

 

It's a perfect time to visit The DoSeum with the kids this summer.

 

Special promotion at The DoSeum for summer:
 

Now through Aug. 11, guests can receive $5 off general admission every day after 4 p.m. 

  • Not valid with any other promotions or discounts
  • Does not apply to online ticket purchases
    (Must purchase tickets in person to receive discount) 

 

Upcoming events at The DoSeum:

 

Dream It Make It Contest
 

  • Date: Saturday, July 14 (Every Saturday in July)

  • Time: 11:00 a.m. - noon 

  • Location: Dream Tomorrow Today at The DoSeum

Maker Workshops
 

  • Date: Friday, July 20 
  • Time: 4 -  5 p.m.
  • Location: Innovation Station at The DoSeum 
  • Open for children ages 6-11 

For more information, visit thedoseum.org or call 210-212-4453. 

 

 

 

Information courtesy of The DoSeum.

