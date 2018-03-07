You're just 18 minutes away from a brighter, whiter smile!

SAN ANTONIO - You can get the whiter, brighter smile that you’ve always imagined!

All Smiles Dental Center is a family-owned dental practice where they make patients feel like family first.

At All Smiles Dental Center, they have cutting-edge technology to help get the best results for patients.

Cutting-edge technology

Dr. David Vela, All Smiles Dental Center, said, "We have a 3-D simulator and within minutes we get a scan of your teeth. We have the latest technology to get you the latest results and fastest results."

Laser whitening in 18 minutes!

All Smiles Dental Center has a laser for teeth whitening and within 18 minutes, patients will have a brighter, whiter smile.

Straight teeth with Invisalign

Invisalign aligners straighten your teeth without wires and brackets using a series of clear, customized, removable appliances.

The great thing about Invisalign straighteners is that hardly anyone will know that you're wearing them!

Dr. Vela said, "Our average Invisalign case for patients is about 12 months."

Family dynamic environment

Stephanie Vela, a registered dental hygienist at All Smiles Dental Center, said, "Dr. Vela is my husband, Dr. De La Rosa is my dad and my mom is one of our office managers. We know how to treat our patients like family. We have their best interest at heart."

"We just want to make sure when patients come in they are comfortable. We are family-owned, but we are patient-driven. At the end of the day, our patients are the most important thing to us," said Stephanie Vela.

To schedule your consultation with All Smiles Dental Center, you can visit allsmilesdentalcenter.com or call 210-804-221.

All Smiles Dental Center is located at 7910 Teak Lane #207, San Antonio, TX 78209.

Information courtesy of All Smiles Dental Center.

