RECIPE: Mike's Chocolate Soufflé

SAN ANTONIO - Mike Osterhage truly does everything... including baking!

He's sharing his recipe for Chocolate Soufflé today in honor of National Chocolate Soufflé Day.

He says the recipe is so good it allegedly sealed the deal with his wife, Bonny!

Here's the recipe for you to enjoy at home, and hopefully win over your loved ones, too!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup sugar, additional for dusting

2 Tbsp flour

2 Tbsp cocoa powder

Pinch salt

1 Tbsp cold, unsalted butter

1/2 cup milk

1/2 ounce unsweetened chocolate chopped

1 egg yolk

2 egg whites

powdered sugar

Directions:

1. Butter two ramekins, dust with sugar.

2. Mix sugar, flour, cocoa powder, butter, salt.

3. Bring milk to a boil, add chocolate & mixture. Whisk for 1 minute. Let cool.

4. Beat in egg yolk.

5. Beat whites with pinch of salt to stiff peaks. Stir 1/4 of whites into chocolate, then fold in the rest.

6. Divide among ramekins. Place in shallow pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes.

7. Dust with powdered sugar & serve.



