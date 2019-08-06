RECIPES: Fischer & Weiser spaghetti, meatball sandwich & pizza

SAN ANTONIO - Fischer & Wieser

Fischer & Wieser is a family-owned business located in the heart of Fredericksburg, Texas. Their best-known product, The Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce, won the Outstanding New Bestseller Award at the Fancy Food Show in 1997.

Case Fischer and Mark Wieser started selling jams and jellies in their store, Das Peach Haus, made from peaches grown in their own orchard behind their store. Since then, Fischer & Wieser has expanded its catalog to over 150 products that are distributed throughout the United States, Mexico and beyond. In addition, the company also manufactures the award-winning line of Mom's spaghetti sauces, soups and meal starters, and the recently launched Dr. Foo's Kitchen line of Thai cooking sauces.

Fischer & Wieser products are available at HEB & Central Market locations in San Antonio. Back to school is quickly approaching so check out these quick and easy recipes sure to make your weeknights go smooth.



Easy Weeknight Spaghetti and Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 package HEB cooked meatballs

1 jar Mom's brand Special Marinara Sauce

20 ounces spaghetti, cooked al dente and drained

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Green salad

Italian bread

Instructions:

Cook meatballs according to package instructions, either in a preheated 375-degree oven or in the microwave. Meanwhile heat Mom's sauce in a large pot until bubbling, then reduce heat and simmer. Add the heated meatballs and simmer 10 minutes more to let the flavors meld. Serve meatballs and sauce over cooked spaghetti, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, with a green salad and crusty Italian bread. Serves four to six.

Easy Weeknight Spaghetti Hero Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 package HEB cooked meatballs

1 jar Mom's brand Special Marinara

4 slices provolone cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1 loaf crusty Italian or French bread

Instructions:

Cook meatballs according to package instructions, either in a preheated 375-degree oven or in the microwave. Meanwhile heat Mom's sauce in a large pot until bubbling, then reduce heat and simmer. Add the heated meatballs and simmer 10 minutes more to let the flavors meld. Slice the bread across to make sandwiches. Divide the meatballs in sauce over the bottom halves of bread, topping with a slice on provolone and a topping of mozzarella. Set both halves open-faced on a baking sheet and place in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and turning golden. Place toasted top slices on the cheese, press down lightly and serve immediately. Serves four.

French Bread Pizza

Ingredients:

1 (12-14-inch) crusty French or Italian bread, sliced lengthwise

1 cup Mom's brand Special Marinara

1 cup shredded mozzarella (or pizza blend)

Your favorite toppings (pepperoni, sausage, veggies)

Instructions:

Preheat toaster oven to 425 degrees. Cover the surface of the bread with Mom's Special Marinara, top with cheese and favorite toppings. Bake until cheese is melted and golden brown, about 10 minutes. Cut up and serves. Serves four.

