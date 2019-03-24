Smackerel serves up tasty Nashville hot chicken sandwich

SAN ANTONIO - Smackerel will take over Sangria on the Burg Monday, April 8, from 5 to 9 p.m. -- and you'll be able to snack on its Nashville hot chicken sandwich!

Keenan Hendricks told Mike Osterhage the name of his business came from his daughter's love of Winnie the Pooh ("Could you spare a small smackerel?" the always hungry Disney bear asked).

You can follow the popular San Antonio pop-up restaurant on Facebook and Instagram to see where it will take over next!

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.