RECIPE: Spooky Treats from The Bread Box

SAN ANTONIO - The Bread Box

Do you need a spooky-good recipe for your Halloween party? Look no further because The Bread Box has just what you need!

You can make Dracula cookies, spooky eyeball cake pops, and candy corn cupcakes – creepy and delicious! If you prefer having a large cake for your event, The Bread Box also makes beautiful cakes for any occasion.

The Bread Box may be popular for its delicious desserts including pies, brownies and cupcakes -- but that’s not all. It’s a great spot for breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner. They feature a wide variety of menu items, sure to satisfy any craving.

To grab a bite to eat or order in-store, The Bread Box is located at 555 W Bitters Rd.#115 78216 (Artisan Alley). Be sure to get there early for some freshly baked bread!

