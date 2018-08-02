DYK: San Antonio has been home to Hollywood blockbusters?

SAN ANTONIO - Did you know San Antonio has been home to Hollywood blockbusters?

That's right, some of Hollywood's famous actors have filmed scenes in San Antonio and surrounding areas.

Actors who have filmed scenes in the San Antonio area:

George Clooney - 777 Ranch in Hondo, Texas | Syriana

- 777 Ranch in Hondo, Texas | Syriana Brendan Fraser - San Marcos and San Antonio | Still Breathing

- San Marcos and San Antonio | Still Breathing Jim Carey - 777 Ranch in Hondo, Texas | Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

- 777 Ranch in Hondo, Texas | Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls Sandra Bullock - Arneson River Theatre at Riverwalk | Miss Congeniality

- Arneson River Theatre at Riverwalk | Miss Congeniality Jeff Bridges - Lone Star Brewing Company | Nadine

- Lone Star Brewing Company | Nadine Steve McQueen - Sunset Station | The Getaway

- Sunset Station | The Getaway John Travolta - Gruene Hall | Michael

- Gruene Hall | Michael Jennifer Lopez - Alamodome | Selena

