New app gives San Antonio residents, tourists interactive cultural experience

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Tricentennial Commission is giving visitors and residents an interactive cultural experience with a new mobile app.

Users can download the Go See SA App and explore San Antonio’s historical, arts and cultural assets.

Players are encouraged to visit selected locations using geo-mapping technology to complete tours and learn unusual, fun facts.

Family and friends can earn medals together by answering trivia questions about each location. The virtual medals are stored on each player’s sash.

The app enhances San Antonio visitors' experience by directing them to must-see landmarks, historical locations and special Tricentennial exhibitions. Players can learn more about a certain location by accessing the venue or event’s website.

After completing a tour, players can collect coupons or prizes, while supplies last.

The 40 sites and seven curated tours include the Tricentennial Tour, the Architecture Tour, the Art Lover Tour, the Broadway Corridor Tour, the Latino Arts Tour, the Mission Possible Tour and the Performance Theater Tour.

Local businesses can also provide an engaging experience through the app by curating and providing special offers, coupons or prizes in future tours. ​

