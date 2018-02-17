Volunteers clean up San Antonio streets in citywide Community Service Day

SAN ANTONIO - Parts of San Antonio are a little cleaner now thanks to the thousands of volunteers who were up bright and early Saturday to answer the call for the citywide Community Service Day in partnership with the San Antonio Tricentennial.

Four things to know about the first citywide Serve 300 Community Service Day in 2018:

Volunteers: There were 2,500 volunteers working on service projects in different parts of the city. These projects ranged from cleaning up parks to painting over graffiti.

Community: Volunteers KSAT 12 spoke with said it didn’t matter what parts of the city they helped clean up. They said every part of the city deserves to be beautiful and somewhere worth living.

Tricentennial: The service day was just one of the numerous community events planned for San Antonio’s 300th birthday.

Next Up: This is the first SA 300 Community Service Day, but it's not the last. There are three other events for which you can sign up. There is environment day, education day, and through commemorate week, there are five full days of volunteering.

What volunteers are saying:

“It’s about a sense of community. It’s not about people being disconnected from each other, it’s about making this place better for every single one of us, all of the people who live in San Antonio,” said Paul Piedra, one of the first volunteers to arrive this morning.

What officials are saying:

“We are celebrating the legacy of our city, and it’s great to see bright and early folks are here with their smiles, rocking their Tricentennial gear and ready make things sparkle for the big 300,” said Laura Mayes, public relations manager.

“The overarching goal is to know this is our community, and the citizens and residents of our community are going to make sure we can take care of our community,” said San Antonio Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran.

People can register to help out for the next event by visiting www.sanantonio300.org.

