Local service company to give away $25,000 worth of equipment to a deserving military veteran for Christmas

SAN ANTONIO – This Christmas, the Jon Wayne Service Company is giving away $25,000 worth of equipment to a deserving military veteran through its Operation Christmas Comfort.

Do you know of a local veteran who’s in need of a new heating and cooling system, water heater, water softener or electrical system?

Just follow the steps below to nominate a deserving veteran this holiday season.

“Operation Christmas Comfort”

Step 1: Select a deserving veteran you feel is in need of a new air conditioning system, water heater, water softener and/or electrical work.

Step 2: Fill out the nomination form here and submit your nominee.

Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 9.

The winner will be announced on Jon Wayne Service Company’s Facebook page at @JonWayneAirConditioning.

For more information, visit jonwayneair.com or call 210-293-6700.