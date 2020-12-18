Have cedar fever? This expert weighs in on when it’s time to see a medical professional

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know more than 50 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies, allergy-related conditions or asthma?

Many people continue to suffer from the unpleasant symptoms and simply try to cope with their condition.

According to KSAT 12 Health and Wellness expert Dilley Allergy and Asthma, cedar symptoms include itchy, watery eyes, runny nose, congestion, sneezing fits, itchy nose, itchy throat, sinus pressure and coughing. And these symptoms can lead to asthma flare-ups.

“Mountain cedar is in the juniper family, but unlike most junipers, cedar pollinates in the winter (not spring), making it a unique allergy to our area,” said Dr. Dennis E. Dilley, with Dilley Allergy and Asthma. “Cedar fever is a term used for the hot feeling people get when their cedar allergies are severe, but these people have normal temperatures, unlike you would see with COVID.”

For cedar allergy treatments, Dilley recommends limiting time outdoors, taking antihistamines, using nasal steroid sprays, taking allergy eye drops, immunotherapy, or getting allergy shots from a medical provider.

Dilley noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people with a fever of 100.4 to get evaluated for possible COVID-19.

“Cedar typically has the first serious spike around Christmas time through New Years, all the way through January, then decreasing to low levels by early February,” Dilley said. “People who are still sick with cedar allergies may feel bad through March. These people really need to see an allergist in order to get a better treatment plan.”

Not sure if you have cedar allergies? Dilley Allergy and Asthma can help determine a person’s allergies by taking a complete medical history, physical examination and performing allergy skin tests.

Dilley and Dr. Christopher Calabria specialize in the treatment of allergic and immunologic conditions in San Antonio, with more than 20 years of experience providing exceptional and compassionate care to their patients. The team strives to empower their patients to stop letting allergies and asthma keep them from doing the things they enjoy.