Recipe: Unwrapped egg roll bowl

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a new, low-calorie option for a light snack?

H-E-B chef Charlotte Samuel has cooked up a delicious unwrapped egg roll bowl recipe you just have to try!

Interested in free online classes hosted by H‑E‑B chefs? Click or tap here to sign up.

Ingredients

2 tablespoon HEB Organic Canola Oil

2 tablespoon garlic, minced

2 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced

1 cup(s) julienned carrot

4-ounce mushrooms, diced

4 cup(s) green cabbage, finely shredded

1-pound plant-based taco meat

1/2 cup(s) green onion, sliced

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1/4 cup(s) Coconut Secret Raw Coconut Aminos

Instructions

1. Heat oil skillet in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add in garlic, ginger, and mushrooms and cook for 3 to 4 minutes then add in carrots and half of the cabbage. Continue to cook until cabbage has wilted.

2. Add in the taco crumbles, green onion, vinegar, and coconut aminos then let simmer for 2 minutes. Then cover and remove from heat.

3. To build bowl, place a small amount of raw shredded cabbage on the bottom of a bowl, and top with egg roll mixture. Garnish with cilantro, bean sprouts or sesame seeds. Click here for the full recipe.

Get more dessert recipes and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here.

Click here to shop H-E-B’s 2020 kitchen catalog.