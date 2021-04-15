Recipe: Try this delicious crawfish boil

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s that time of year again for a great crawfish boil.

If you haven’t tried crawfish yet, H-E-B chef Scott Tompkins has a great recipe for you.

Ingredients

4 medium lemons, halved

2 large yellow onions, peeled and rough chopped

1 cup garlic cloves, peeled

5 pounds of red potatoes, halved

4 1/2-pound Louisiana Crawfish Boil Mix

3 pounds corn on the cob, shucked and cleaned

3 pounds Hill Country Fare Smoked Sausage, ends trimmed and cut into 3-inch pieces

2 pounds Great Catch Large Raw Peeled & Deveined Tail-Off Shrimp, thawed

30 pounds live crawfish, soaked and rinsed

2 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

Instructions

1. In a large pot or crawfish boil pit, add lemons, onion, garlic, potatoes, and crawfish boil seasoning. Add cold water to fill the pot halfway; stir gently to dissolve the seasoning. Turn on high and bring to a boil for 2 minutes.

2. Add in corn, sausage, shrimp and crawfish. Bring back to a boil and cook for 3 minutes.

3. Turn off heat and cover and let sit for 15 minutes. Drain liquid and transfer contents to ice chest or other covered container and sprinkle with Cajun seasoning, if desired. Click here for the full recipe.

